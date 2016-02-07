Mamavation | Healthy Living | Lifestyle | Detoxify Home | Product Recommendations

EMPOWERING WOMEN

ECO-WELLNESS PRODUCT INVESTIGATIONS FOR MOMS

If it’s toxic, we’ll find it, and put it on the naughty list!

Discover all the non-toxic products & join our supportive community!

Welcome to Mamavation!

We’re so glad you’re here!

Do you feel like you need an advanced degree in chemistry to be a good mom? It doesn’t have to feel that way when you are part of Mamavation!

We’ve investigated most products in the grocery store for toxic or hormone-disrupting chemicals to make your shopping easier.

When you are ready to make a safer purchase, discover the best non-toxic products on Mamavation. Then join our community for support and to learn about how your product choices can impact your health and the Planet for good.

About Influencer Network

Be Part of the Community

Be Part of the Community!

Enter the judgement-free zone of Mamavation where you are always considered green enough

Click Here

Featured Product Investigations

Essential Oils Tested for Toxic Phthalates -- Guide 4

Essential Oils Tested for Toxic Phthalates — Guide

Ziploc sandwich bags

Plastic Sandwich Bags Like Ziploc Tested for Indications of PFAS “Forever Chemicals”

Bras Tested for Indications of PFAS "Forever Chemicals"--Guide

Bras Tested for Indications of PFAS “Forever Chemicals”–Guide

Cooking Oils Tested for Phthalates Guide with Cooking oils in glass bottles in background

Cooking Oils Tested for Phthalates — Comprehensive Guide

Earl Grey tea leaves on white wood tabletop

Earl Grey Teas Tested for PFAS “Forever Chemicals” — Guide

If You Care Brand Parchment Paper--PFAS Testing Results

Safest Non-Toxic Parchment Paper Without PFAS “Forever Chemicals”–Lab Reports

Best & Worst Organic Mattresses--The Wild West of Marketing Claims

Best & Worst Organic Mattresses 2024–The Wild West of Marketing Claims

Spoon with beef tallow on white background

Tallow & Beef Suet Tested for Toxic Phthalates

Woman sleeping on organic pillow

Safest Non-Toxic & Natural Pillows for the Whole Family– Gift Guide

Woman using juicer to make apple juice with celery

Safest Juicers with Less Plastic & Microplastics — Guide

2024 Natural, Non-Toxic, & Organic Holiday Gift Guide 12

2024 Natural, Non-Toxic, & Organic Holiday Gift Guide

Ghee Tested for Toxic Phthalates -- Buying Guide 10

Ghee Tested for Toxic Phthalates — Buying Guide

In The Press

Be Part of the Community

Want step-by-step instructions on how to make your home toxin-free?

Pick up a copy of Green Enough: Eat Better, Live Cleaner, Be Happier (All Without Driving Your Family Crazy!) by Leah Segedie

Click Here

green-enough-book

Recent Posts